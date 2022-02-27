Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,826,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 133,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $37,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.