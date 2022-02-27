West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

NYSE WST opened at $386.47 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.64 and a 200-day moving average of $423.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

