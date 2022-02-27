Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 101,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 18,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $247.13 million, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.61.

About Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

