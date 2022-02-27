Westlake Chemical Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
Westlake Chemical has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $14.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.
NYSE:WLK opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.21. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8,149.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,163 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $13,281,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $8,111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.
About Westlake Chemical
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
