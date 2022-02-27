Westlake Chemical Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Westlake Chemical has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $14.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE:WLK opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.21. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8,149.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,163 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $13,281,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $8,111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Westlake Chemical (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.