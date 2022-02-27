Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

