Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $119.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $119.53 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $96.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $381.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

WLDN stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,091. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $398.09 million, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36.

In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,739,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,008 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,513,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 77,580 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Willdan Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.