William Stephen Benjamin Buys 18,000 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ACRE opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

