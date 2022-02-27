Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) versus Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Head to Head Review

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surrozen and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 149.83 -$32.57 million ($2.68) -0.40

Surrozen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windtree Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics N/A -92.64% -58.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Surrozen and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surrozen presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 577.08%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 654.72%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Surrozen.

About Surrozen (Get Rating)

Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

About Windtree Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

