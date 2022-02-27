Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.88. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 38,566 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.87.
About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.