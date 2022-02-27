Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.88. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 38,566 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTT. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

