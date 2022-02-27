Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.43. 611,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2,091.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

