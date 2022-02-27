Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Workiva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Stotler forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Workiva stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.81.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.