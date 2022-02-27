Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given New $127.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva stock opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.81.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,434,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Workiva by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Workiva by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 81,382 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.