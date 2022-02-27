Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

HEPA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

