Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.14 Million

Analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will post sales of $23.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.28 million and the lowest is $23.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $86.57 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.14 million, with estimates ranging from $98.27 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

