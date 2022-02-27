Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 195,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

