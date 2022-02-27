Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.46. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 68.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after buying an additional 245,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 171.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. The stock had a trading volume of 212,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,292. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.74.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

