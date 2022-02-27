Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) will post $33.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $34.36 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $32.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $122.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $123.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $151.64 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.55. 1,521,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,524. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 123,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,719,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

