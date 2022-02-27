Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,611. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

