Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will announce $6.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Cummins posted sales of $6.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $25.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.46 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $27.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $203.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins has a 1-year low of $198.13 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

