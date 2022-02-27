Zacks: Analysts Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.29 Million

Analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $242.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.05 million and the highest is $266.80 million. fuboTV posted sales of $119.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in fuboTV by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,206,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,747,000 after acquiring an additional 790,382 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $43.28.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

