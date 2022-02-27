Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Independent Bank reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 73,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,637. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $6,457,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $4,542,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

