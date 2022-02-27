Zacks: Analysts Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.60. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

SJI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,159. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.