Zacks: Analysts Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $503.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will report $503.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.36 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $485.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,547,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

