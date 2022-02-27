Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $45.10. 10,716,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,234. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $85,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $1,596,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after buying an additional 166,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after buying an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.