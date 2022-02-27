Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

