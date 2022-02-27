Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) to announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

KNX stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,001. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,131 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 75,823 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

