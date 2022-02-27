Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perrigo.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -51.06%.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,154,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,576,000 after purchasing an additional 446,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Perrigo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 178,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Perrigo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,836 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

