Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SomaLogic.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SLGC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 1,669,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,890. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $22,795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SomaLogic (Get Rating)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.