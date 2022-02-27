Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Trex reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Several research firms recently commented on TREX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.37. 927,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,605. Trex has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

