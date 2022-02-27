Zacks: Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.80. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.44. 5,699,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,863,522. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

