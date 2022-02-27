Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to report $82.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $62.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $369.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

LBAI stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $929.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.