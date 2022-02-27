Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to report $82.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $62.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $369.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

LBAI stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $929.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.