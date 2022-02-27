Zacks: Brokerages Expect LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LumiraDx’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LumiraDx will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LumiraDx.

LMDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LMDX stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. LumiraDx has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMDX. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,100,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

