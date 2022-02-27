Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will announce $62.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $63.05 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.90 million to $245.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $260.13 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $265.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 233,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after buying an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 239,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 118,331 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.