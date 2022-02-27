Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.77. Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $300.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $278.28 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

