Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARR. B. Riley cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jonestrading downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

ARR stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $784.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.95.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 923.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 785,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 490,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.