Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Farfetch alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $67.71.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.