Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of TRTX opened at $11.85 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $913.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,254,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

