Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $181.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.04.

In related news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

