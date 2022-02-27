Zeepin Hits Market Capitalization of $279,711.89 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $279,711.89 and approximately $35,068.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.62 or 0.06964428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,144.79 or 1.00111009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

