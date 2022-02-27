Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 221 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.4% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,144,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,534,268. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

