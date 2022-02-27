Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 980 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.