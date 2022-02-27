Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $54,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

VUG stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.85. 1,228,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

