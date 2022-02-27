Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.85. 91,882,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,886,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.13. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

