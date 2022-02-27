Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,637,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in First Horizon by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 87,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,871 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,748,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

