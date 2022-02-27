Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,768 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 105,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,956,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 300,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,182,000 after purchasing an additional 822,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,817,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870,270. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

