Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.35 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $41.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.85. 12,081,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

