$0.01 EPS Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -558.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

