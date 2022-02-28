$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%.

BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

BZUN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Baozun by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Baozun by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Baozun by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

