$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

