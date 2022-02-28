115,144 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 115,144 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 112.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $463.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,059. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.81 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

